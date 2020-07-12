/
historic third ward
172 Apartments for rent in Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee, WI
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
7 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,305
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
21 Units Available
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1212 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,445
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
321 North Broadway
321 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2472 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in heart of the Historic Third Ward that features Art Galleries, Shopping, Restaurants and other Venues.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
326 North Water St.
326 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$2,550
2400 sqft
Experience a New York style loft in Milwaukee! Available NOW! 2,700 sq. ft. of an open layout that's commercially and residentially zoned.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
325 N Broadway, Unit 305
325 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1150 sqft
Available August 1st. This gorgeous loft in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward features hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and luxury cabinetry.
Last updated May 31 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
226 North Water Street - 403
226 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$4,210
2142 sqft
Luxurious Thirdward 2 Bedroom/ 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
311 E Erie St
311 East Erie Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2198 sqft
Fully furnished short term lease opportunity at the stunning Marine Terminal Lofts! From November 1st to May 31st, 2021, enjoy magnificent city skyline and river views from oversized windows and a private balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
234 N Broadway
234 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
978 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath 4th Floor unit located in The Broadway Condominiums in the fabulous Third Ward! The unit boasts HWFs, Breakfast Bar w/Granite Counter-tops, & spacious Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Historic Third Ward
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
18 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
13 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
30 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
26 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$925
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,350
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1041 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - Welcome Home to Walker’s Point ***Limited Time Offer Rent Special*** $50.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
706-8 E. Juneau
706 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Welcome to 706 E.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Astor Place
1302 North Astor Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
380 sqft
Quiet, airy, modern building on the corner of Knapp and Astor. Clean, well-kept units with a lot of windows. Walk to Juneau Park and downtown.
