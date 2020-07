Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center carport cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground trash valet yoga

Meadows at Cascade Park Apartments is the ideal apartment community for those looking for a one, two, or three bedroom apartment home in Vancouver, WA. Our newly renovated apartments feature modern amenities designed for function and comfort. With close proximity to I-205, Meadows at Cascade Park Apartments puts you in the center of work, shopping, and dining in the Vancouver and Metro Portland area.