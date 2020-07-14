All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Alderbrook

Open Now until 5:30pm
9501 NE 19th Ave · (360) 233-2707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Pine · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit Oak · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Creek · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit Ocean · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alderbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400, $800 or $1600 based on Screening results
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40-$50
restrictions: 75lbs Max and aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned parking, and additional parking for multiple cars and guests.
Storage Details: Patio storage for apartment units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alderbrook have any available units?
Alderbrook has 4 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Alderbrook have?
Some of Alderbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alderbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Alderbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alderbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Alderbrook is pet friendly.
Does Alderbrook offer parking?
Yes, Alderbrook offers parking.
Does Alderbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alderbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alderbrook have a pool?
No, Alderbrook does not have a pool.
Does Alderbrook have accessible units?
Yes, Alderbrook has accessible units.
Does Alderbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alderbrook has units with dishwashers.
