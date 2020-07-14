Alderbrook

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400, $800 or $1600 based on Screening results
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40-$50
restrictions: 75lbs Max and aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned parking, and additional parking for multiple cars and guests.
Storage Details: Patio storage for apartment units