Available 08/14/20 Two Bedroom, one-bathroom single family house in Vancouver



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Walmart Deli, I Heart Gyro, Abhiruchi Indian Cuisine South & North and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities/Flat fee of $90.00 for water/trash/sewer

No pets allowed

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 707 NE 108th Ave, Vancouver, Clark, Washington, 98664.



You can reach us via text at 833-367-6963, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



