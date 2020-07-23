All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 707 NE 108th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
707 NE 108th Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

707 NE 108th Ave

707 NE 108th Ave · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Marrion
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

707 NE 108th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664
Marrion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1290 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,290

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 08/14/20 Two Bedroom, one-bathroom single family house in Vancouver

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Walmart Deli, I Heart Gyro, Abhiruchi Indian Cuisine South & North and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities/Flat fee of $90.00 for water/trash/sewer
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 707 NE 108th Ave, Vancouver, Clark, Washington, 98664.

You can reach us via text at 833-367-6963, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 NE 108th Ave have any available units?
707 NE 108th Ave has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
Is 707 NE 108th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
707 NE 108th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 NE 108th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 707 NE 108th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 707 NE 108th Ave offer parking?
No, 707 NE 108th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 707 NE 108th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 NE 108th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 NE 108th Ave have a pool?
No, 707 NE 108th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 707 NE 108th Ave have accessible units?
No, 707 NE 108th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 707 NE 108th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 NE 108th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 NE 108th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 NE 108th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 707 NE 108th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St
Vancouver, WA 98665
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98665
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St
Vancouver, WA 98660
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98661
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver, WA 98683
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98683
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd
Vancouver, WA 98664
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street
Vancouver, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVancouver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Apartments
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkNorth ImageEsther Short
Bagley DownsBenningtonLandover Sharmel
Rose VillageOgden

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity