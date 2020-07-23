Amenities
Available 08/14/20 Two Bedroom, one-bathroom single family house in Vancouver
Near multiple stores and restaurants including Walmart Deli, I Heart Gyro, Abhiruchi Indian Cuisine South & North and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities/Flat fee of $90.00 for water/trash/sewer
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 707 NE 108th Ave, Vancouver, Clark, Washington, 98664.
You can reach us via text at 833-367-6963, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
