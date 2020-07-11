/
apartments with washer dryer
146 Apartments for rent in Fife, WA with washer-dryer
5 Units Available
Fife
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
5 Units Available
Fife
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
9 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
7 Units Available
Fife
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1073 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
6 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
3 Units Available
Fife
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
2 Units Available
Fife
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Fife
6423 41ST ST E
6423 41st Street East, Fife, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2648 sqft
This spacious home offers 2648 SQ FT with 4 bedrooms PLUS an office AND huge bonus room. Custom colors and white millwork throughout add character, elegance and warmth to this lovely home.
Results within 1 mile of Fife
4 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
1 Unit Available
Waller
1022 28th ST NW
1022 28th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2763 sqft
1022 28th ST NW Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Downtown Puyallup Corner Lot - Move in ready 2015 built house, corner lot with quick access to Downtown Puyallup, Sounder Train and Farmer's market. Short walk from the home to the community park.
Results within 5 miles of Fife
11 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
7 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
5 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
965 sqft
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
12 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
3 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
4 Units Available
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,838
1125 sqft
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
26 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,476
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
14 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
16 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,540
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
19 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
