apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:40 AM
114 Apartments for rent in Sumner, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
Results within 1 mile of Sumner
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
16 Units Available
Lakeland
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
15 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
19 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,120
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Sumner
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
9 Units Available
Lakeland
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
617 7th St SE Unit 03
617 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1144 sqft
617 7th St SE Unit 03 Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 2 bd, 2.5 ba, 1 car gar w/ approx.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Auburn
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
830 sqft
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
21509 104th St Ct E
21509 104th Street Court East, Bonney Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1592 sqft
21509 104th St Ct E Available 07/17/20 Bonney Lake Condo - Beautiful Condo Community in the highly-sought-after Bonney Lake! This 3 bedrooms, 2.
