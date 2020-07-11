Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

99 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, WA with washer-dryer

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Just South of Tacoma Mall Pacific Walk Townhomes are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living at
1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Central Lakes
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Lakewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Pacific
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Bellamy Park
10821 108th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Beaches, Parks & Walking Trails Bellamy Park Apartments are located in Lakewood, WA in Pierce County which was named among the 100 Best Places for Young People by America’s Promise! Home to many beautiful lakes and parks, vibrant

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
9228 70th St SW
9228 70th Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1874 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath split-level home located on a cul-de-sac in Lakewood. New paint and flooring throughout home. 1874 sq ft. Built in 1978. Fireplace upstairs and woodstove downstairs. Living and Family room areas.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Lakes
13063 Pacific Hwy SW #C
13063 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
972 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Lakewood - 3 Bedroom 1 bath townhome condo in Lakewood. Your downstairs offers open concept living with brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Kitchen is fully applianced with new to newer appliances and ample cabinetry.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Lakes
13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A
13059 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
972 sqft
13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A Available 08/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 2 bd + Bonus Room, 1 bd, with approx.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
9641 Meadow Rd SW - Unit A
9641 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
784 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Parkland
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
South End
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10617 20th Ave S
10617 20th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 bdrm 1 bath home in Parkland area. Completely remodeled inside! Kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops, full tile backsplash and undermount sink. Refrigerator, range and washer/dryer are included (no dishwasher).

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkland
11002 Ainsworth Ave S
11002 Ainsworth Avenue South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1076 sqft
Remodeled 3BD/1Bath Parkland Duplex! - This cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath daylight rambler duplex has just remodeled with fresh paint, new blinds, and new laminate tile flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkland
11402 19th Ave Ct S
11402 19th Avenue Court South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - This newly updated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Parkland duplex is ready for you. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, baseboard heat and all new electrical service.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
62 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.

July 2020 Lakewood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lakewood Rent Report. Lakewood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lakewood rents held steady over the past month

Lakewood rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lakewood stand at $1,210 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Lakewood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lakewood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lakewood

    As rents have increased moderately in Lakewood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lakewood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Lakewood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lakewood's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lakewood than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Lakewood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

