Rental $2800 5 Bedroom 2 bath with W/D & Garage - This large 5 bedroom 2 bath home with remodel kitchen a Fenced yard and garage is available NOW.

Near many amenities: restaurants, bus line, 6th ave dist etc. PSU college. NO-PETS! Please contact us to view this home 253-207-5871 Extn 100 or view at REISinvest.com Tab to lease properties



No Pets Allowed



