5034 S 58th St

Ground floor fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath 850 sqft apartment. Be the first to rent this, beautifully finished, newly remodeled unit. Featuring new LVP flooring, fresh interior paint, quartz counters & shaker cabinets in the kitchen & bathroom, new Kitchen appliances & beautiful electric fireplace! Private patio is yours to enjoy along with access to shared back yard! Easy access to freeway for simple commutes but tucked back away from road noise in established community. Available April 20th!