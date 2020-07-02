All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5034 S 58th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5034 S 58th St
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

5034 S 58th St

5034 South 58th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5034 South 58th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ground floor fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath 850 sqft apartment. Be the first to rent this, beautifully finished, newly remodeled unit. Featuring new LVP flooring, fresh interior paint, quartz counters & shaker cabinets in the kitchen & bathroom, new Kitchen appliances & beautiful electric fireplace! Private patio is yours to enjoy along with access to shared back yard! Easy access to freeway for simple commutes but tucked back away from road noise in established community. Available April 20th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 S 58th St have any available units?
5034 S 58th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 5034 S 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
5034 S 58th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 S 58th St pet-friendly?
No, 5034 S 58th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5034 S 58th St offer parking?
No, 5034 S 58th St does not offer parking.
Does 5034 S 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 S 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 S 58th St have a pool?
No, 5034 S 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 5034 S 58th St have accessible units?
No, 5034 S 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 S 58th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 S 58th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5034 S 58th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5034 S 58th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus