3114 S 56th St

Tastefully renovated 3 bedroom in Tacoma! - Application Pending
Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath + bonus room in upstairs loft area! Lovely home features many upgrades including, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, NEW carpet, hardwood floor, new appliances, and fresh paint though out. Convenient location near Shopping and i-5. Washer and Dryer included. *Converted detached garage is not included in the listing. 1 small pet may be considered on case by case basis.
Todd@havenrent.com
#3086
Rental Criteria
Minimum Credit score 600 (all adults)
Minimum Monthly income 5000
Verifiable rental history 2 years or more
1 year lease minimum
No Pets Allowed
