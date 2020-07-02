All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3114 S 56th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3114 S 56th St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

3114 S 56th St

3114 South 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3114 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Tastefully renovated 3 bedroom in Tacoma! - Application Pending

Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath + bonus room in upstairs loft area! Lovely home features many upgrades including, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, NEW carpet, hardwood floor, new appliances, and fresh paint though out. Convenient location near Shopping and i-5. Washer and Dryer included. *Converted detached garage is not included in the listing. 1 small pet may be considered on case by case basis.

Todd@havenrent.com

#3086

Rental Criteria
Minimum Credit score 600 (all adults)
Minimum Monthly income 5000
Verifiable rental history 2 years or more
1 year lease minimum

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 S 56th St have any available units?
3114 S 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 S 56th St have?
Some of 3114 S 56th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 S 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
3114 S 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 S 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 S 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 3114 S 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 3114 S 56th St offers parking.
Does 3114 S 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 S 56th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 S 56th St have a pool?
No, 3114 S 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 3114 S 56th St have accessible units?
No, 3114 S 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 S 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 S 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus