3114 S 56th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Tastefully renovated 3 bedroom in Tacoma! - Application Pending



Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath + bonus room in upstairs loft area! Lovely home features many upgrades including, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, NEW carpet, hardwood floor, new appliances, and fresh paint though out. Convenient location near Shopping and i-5. Washer and Dryer included. *Converted detached garage is not included in the listing. 1 small pet may be considered on case by case basis.



Todd@havenrent.com



#3086



Rental Criteria

Minimum Credit score 600 (all adults)

Minimum Monthly income 5000

Verifiable rental history 2 years or more

1 year lease minimum



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5162190)