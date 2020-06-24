All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

1515 S 54th St

1515 South 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1515 South 54th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1515 S 54th St Available 04/03/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Home in Tacoma! - Address: 1515 S. 54th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 2
Bathroom(s): 1
Parking: 1 Car Detached Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 850
Heating: Gas - Forced Air
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Refinished Hardwood Flooring and Tile
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. April 3rd. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $1,195.00
Deposit: $1,250.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Home in Tacoma!
Spacious Kitchen
- White Appliances
- Plenty of Cabinetry
- Window offering Natural Lighting
- Dining Area
Living Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
2 Bedrooms
- All Bedrooms w/Hardwood Flooring
1 Bathroom
- Nicely Updated
Utility Area
- Hook Ups
1 Car Detached Garage
- Work Bench and Cabinets
Back Yard
- Beautiful Green Space
- Fenced
Front Yard
- Beautifully Landscaped
- Great Curb Appeal

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: 2 Cats or 1 Dog 25lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.
- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/

Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.

Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

(RLNE4714557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 S 54th St have any available units?
1515 S 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 S 54th St have?
Some of 1515 S 54th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 S 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
1515 S 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 S 54th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 S 54th St is pet friendly.
Does 1515 S 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 1515 S 54th St offers parking.
Does 1515 S 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 S 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 S 54th St have a pool?
No, 1515 S 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 1515 S 54th St have accessible units?
No, 1515 S 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 S 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 S 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
