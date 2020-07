Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

1213 E 61st Street Tacoma - Welcome home to this lovely rambler located near Portland Ave in Tacoma. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is very spacious and includes a separate living room and family room, granite counter tops in kitchen and stainless steal appliances. Door and deck off the master bedroom to enjoy the nice summer evenings. $45 application fee per adult. NO pets, NO smoking. Apply on line at www.MainStreetManagementWA.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4627923)