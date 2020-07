Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage guest suite internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage conference room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Cooper George is one of Spokane's true landmark buildings, re-created as a boast-worthy arrangement of 144 fine residences that range from studios to two-bedroom apartments and are designed with upscale materials and finishes. A great place to live, Cooper George is more than an apartment. It's a community of confidence. A standout design, cool, stylish interiors, and in the heart of a friendly, lively, upbeat neighborhood, you're assured an enviable lifestyle. Maximizing open space, natural light, and historic charm, these centrally located apartments are a stunning partnership of excellence and ease.