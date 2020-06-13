/
64 Apartments for rent in Rathdrum, ID📍
1 Unit Available
8176 W. Boekel Road #2
8176 West Boekel Road, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
8176 W. Boekel Road #2 Available 07/02/20 2 bed 1 bath duplex - This duplex is approximately 1,000 square feet and has been recently updated with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets. Located in Rathdrum off of Boekel Road.
1 Unit Available
8655 W Park Lp
8655 West Park Loop, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$895
924 sqft
8655 W Park Lp Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 bed 1.
1 Unit Available
6644 W Majestic Ave
6644 West Majestic Avenue, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1407 sqft
6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.
1 Unit Available
14853 N. Nixon Loop
14853 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14853 N. Nixon Loop Available 07/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41.Year old construction.
1 Unit Available
7867 Kayak Court
7867 W Kayak Ct, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1258 sqft
- Brand New Home for Rent ( floor plan #2) $1475/mo at the Cove in The Radiant Lake Estates!!! This beautiful community offers gated entry, includes lawn maintenance, basket ball court, lake, volleyball beach, and gorgeous setting in Rathdrum.
1 Unit Available
15053 N Mill St
15053 North Mill Street, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1234 sqft
15053 N Mill St Available 06/22/20 SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX IN RATHDRUM (APP #137) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** SINGLE LEVEL DUPLEX IN CENTRAL LOCATION IN RATHDRUM, 2
4 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1874 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
41 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every
1 Unit Available
3700 W Robison Ave
3700 West Robison Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
3700 W Robison Ave Available 08/01/20 Country Home with Fenced Yard in Hayden! - Looking for a home with country charm that's not too far from the city? This three bedroom two bathroom home in Hayden is the perfect place to call home! You can enjoy
1 Unit Available
409 W. 20th Avenue
409 West 20th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2700 sqft
409 W. 20th Avenue Available 07/06/20 Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath Home in Post Falls - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Cozy fireplace, New carpet through most of home, Central A/C, extra large bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.
1 Unit Available
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.
1 Unit Available
5683 W Racquet Rd
5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1215 sqft
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
4547 W. Princetown
4547 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
4547 W.
1 Unit Available
105 W Larkspur Ct
105 Larkspur Court, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street.
1 Unit Available
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
1973 E. 12th Ave.
1973 East 12th Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
1973 E. 12th Ave.
1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rathdrum rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
Some of the colleges located in the Rathdrum area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rathdrum from include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, and Cheney.