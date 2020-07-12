/
Southgate
98 Apartments for rent in Southgate, Spokane, WA
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
2120 E 48th Ave
2120 East 48th Avenue, Spokane, WA
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
2772 sqft
$2,350 - 6 Bd / 3 Ba Spacious Living House - Built in 1979, this house is the perfect example of a welcoming house.
2211 E 49th Ave
2211 East 49th Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2268 sqft
South Hill 5 Bedroom - Recently Remodeled - This 5 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car attached garage has just been recently remodeled and updated throughout.
2107 E Juul Ct
2107 East Juul Court, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3340 sqft
2107 E Juul Ct Available 07/15/20 Immaculate South Hill Home - This perfect 4-level home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on quiet cul de sac with great space for entertaining, including formal and informal living and dining areas.
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
2321 E. 35th Ave.
2321 East 35th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2784 sqft
2321 E. 35th Ave. Available 07/15/20 SOUTH HILL - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Spokane's South Hill.
714 E 31st
714 East 31st Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Manito Cape cod just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and downtown! *Beautiful wood floors *Spacious kitchen-Appliances include refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher *Formal dining room *Finished upstairs attic room-perfect for an office,
706 E. 34th Ave.
706 East 34th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2380 sqft
706 E. 34th Ave. Available 08/21/20 SOUTH HILL!! 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on Spokane's South Hill.
1227 East 39th Avenue
1227 East 39th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1647 sqft
Cute south hill charmer won't last long! 3 bed, 1 bath w/ 1647 square feet. Hardwood floors, sunny windows & stainless steel appliances.
2503 E 57th
2503 East 57th Avenue, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2503 E 57th - 2505 Available 07/16/20 3 BED, 2 BATH DUPLEX W/ GARAGE!! SOUTH HILL!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this newly renovated 3, bedroom, 2 bath duplex on Spokane's South Hill.
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
958 E. 9th Ave.
958 East 9th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1577 sqft
PERRY DISTRICT BUNGALOW - 4 BED, 2 BATH w/ 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bed, 2 bath vintage bungalow on Spokane's beautiful South Hill! Comes with gas forced air heating and a gas fireplace
233 W. 36th Ave.
233 West 36th Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2362 sqft
233 W. 36th Ave.
2217 E Boone Ave
2217 East Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$925
714 sqft
2 Bedroom Home for Rent - Quaint 2 bedroom home in a central location. Close to shopping, dining, parks and easy access to onramps. Contact 509-413-1956 or leasing@4degrees.com to set up a showing. Take a look at our website, 4degrees.
108 W. 15th Ave.
108 West 15th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2610 sqft
SOUTH HILL - 3 BED, 2 BATH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE! CLOSE TO MANITO PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a detached 2 car garage.
2907 S Manito Blvd
2907 South Manito Boulevard, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Just South of Manito park! - This home has an open layout with three levels. There are 4 bedrooms, two baths, two fireplaces, and hardwood floors. New vinyl fence, oversized detached garage, and backyard patio.
1830 West Mallon Avenue
1830 West Mallon Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
Newly renovated clean, bright, very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit in 4 plex just blocks from Kendall Yards. New floors, windows, new toilet/sink, individual cadet heaters for efficient and cost effective heating in every room.
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane,
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.
36 E. 33rd Avenue
36 East 33rd Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1872 sqft
36 E. 33rd Avenue Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL SOUTH HILL BUNGALOW!! 2+ BED, 2 BATH w/ 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Property Management is pleased to offer this lovely 2+ bedroom, 2 bath bungalow on the South Hill.
1603 S Cresthill Dr
1603 South Cresthill Drive, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
1603 S Cresthill Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful South Hill! - Privacy within minutes of downtown. You will be delighted with the numerous features this home has to offer in the heart of Spokane's South Hill.