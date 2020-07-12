/
cliff cannon
90 Apartments for rent in Cliff Cannon, Spokane, WA
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.
1821 W 8th
1821 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
592 sqft
Very nice 633 sq ft condo! Convenient location to downtown! Laminate flooring throughout! Spacious open concept living room! The kitchen includes stainless steel ceramic top stove, microhood, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with ice and
Results within 1 mile of Cliff Cannon
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
958 E. 9th Ave.
958 East 9th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1577 sqft
PERRY DISTRICT BUNGALOW - 4 BED, 2 BATH w/ 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bed, 2 bath vintage bungalow on Spokane's beautiful South Hill! Comes with gas forced air heating and a gas fireplace
108 W. 15th Ave.
108 West 15th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2610 sqft
SOUTH HILL - 3 BED, 2 BATH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE! CLOSE TO MANITO PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a detached 2 car garage.
1603 S Cresthill Dr
1603 South Cresthill Drive, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
1603 S Cresthill Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful South Hill! - Privacy within minutes of downtown. You will be delighted with the numerous features this home has to offer in the heart of Spokane's South Hill.
165 S. Post St. Unit #204
165 South Post Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Downtown - Located above Churchill's Restaurant, 1 block from The Steam Plant and Historic Davenport.
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2
401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1217 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Cliff Cannon
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$929
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1190 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a
4208 N. Atlantic St.
4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op.
2120 E 48th Ave
2120 East 48th Avenue, Spokane, WA
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
2772 sqft
$2,350 - 6 Bd / 3 Ba Spacious Living House - Built in 1979, this house is the perfect example of a welcoming house.
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
5515 W Northwest Blvd Available 08/31/20 $3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.
233 W. 36th Ave.
233 West 36th Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2362 sqft
2608 W. Lacrosse
2608 West Lacrosse Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
2608 W. Lacrosse Available 09/01/20 Immaculate Shadle Rancher - Charming Shadle rancher. Beautifully maintained with 2 bedrooms 2 baths and large non-egress bonus room in basement. Enjoy the gas fireplace and covered patio.