Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Moscow, ID

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 S Washington
618 South Washington Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
618 S Washington Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom House Downtown - Location Location Location!! 1600 sq/ft 4 bed 2 bath House Large deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying a peaceful summer evening.

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
104 S. Main St. - 208
104 S Main St, Moscow, ID
Studio
$500
331 sqft
Studio Apartment located on Main Street in downtown Moscow. Kitchen Includes; refrigerator and oven. No dishwasher. Coin Laundry available in the basement. Secure building. NO PETS Walk thru video of apartment: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1108 South Main Street
1108 South Main Street, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$525
1152 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments on the doorstep of campus. Live within sight of both downtown and the entrance to the University of Idaho. Enjoy a private bedroom with your own private bathroom, along with shared laundry and kitchen space.

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
523 South Jackson Street - #1
523 S Jackson St, Moscow, ID
Studio
$450
200 sqft
Corner office in a quiet building. Live/work for $550. Private office is $450. Internet, printer, utilities all included.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
326 S. Asbury Street
326 South Asbury Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
326 S. Asbury Street Available 06/10/20 Bring you room mates and live in the heart of down town! - This home has an open floor plan with a nice sized kitchen & large living room. Lots of natural light.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
519 South Almon Street - A
519 S Almon St, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$575
445 sqft
519 S Almon Street Apartments are located just 175 yards from the University of Idaho campus and less than 1 block from 6th Street.
Results within 10 miles of Moscow

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1220 NW State Street #46
1220 Northwest State Street, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
1220 NW State Street #46 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo located by Military Hill! - This is a great condo with easy access--carport conveniently located in front of the walkway to the building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr D303
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr D303 Available 08/01/20 3Bd/2Ba Near Campus! W/D Included! - This is a nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in a well-maintained building, located close to WSU campus and the bus stop.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
546 SE Jackson Available 07/01/20 4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style. All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer& dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Moscow?
The average rent price for Moscow rentals listed on Apartment List is $820.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Moscow?
Some of the colleges located in the Moscow area include Washington State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Moscow?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moscow from include Pullman.

