2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201 Peaceful Valley
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 30
$950
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft
Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 7
$950
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft
Unit 430 · Avail. Aug 7
$950
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft
See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadmoor.
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
The vintage design creates open, airy layouts with features to enhance and simplify your day. Come home to your quiet and comfortable apartment home near the Spokane River.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website