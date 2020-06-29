All apartments in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Broadmoor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Broadmoor

2136 West Riverside Avenue · (833) 943-1137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
Peaceful Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 30

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 430 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadmoor.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.

The vintage design creates open, airy layouts with features to enhance and simplify your day. Come home to your quiet and comfortable apartment home near the Spokane River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadmoor have any available units?
Broadmoor has 15 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadmoor have?
Some of Broadmoor's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broadmoor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadmoor have a pool?
No, Broadmoor does not have a pool.
Does Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
No, Broadmoor does not have units with dishwashers.
