WSU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near Washington State University
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
5 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills West
635 Northwest Golden Hills Drive, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Whispering Hills West in Pullman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
5 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills
635 SW Golden Hills Dr, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1228 sqft
Live Beautifully at Whispering Hills.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style. All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer & dryer.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1525 NW Arcadia
1525 Northwest Arcadia Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1916 sqft
1525 NW Arcadia Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/1 Ba on Military Hill! - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is located close to WSU Campus, SEL and High School. Great floor plan, location and yard. (RLNE5742121)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
224 NW Clay Ct
224 Northwest Clay Court, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1475 sqft
224 NW Clay Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/1.5 bath townhouse on Military Hill! - This is a nice, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome that’s located close to SEL and WSU. Included are a dishwasher, fireplace, and deck within the fenced yard.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
558 SE Shoemaker Place
558 Shoemaker Pl, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1567 sqft
558 SE Shoemaker Place Available 07/29/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - This is a two story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse located on Pioneer Hill. It has a 2 car detached garage. Great location. Located behind Safeway & Wal-Mart.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr B302
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr B302 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on College Hill! - This is a lease takeover! Available March 1.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1220 NW State Street #46
1220 Northwest State Street, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
1220 NW State Street #46 Available 07/29/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo located by Military Hill! - This is a great condo with easy access--carport conveniently located in front of the walkway to the building.