/
/
/
Whitworth College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near Whitworth College
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Five Mile Prairie
2804 West Rogers Court
2804 West Rogers Court, Spokane County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2950 sqft
Great Five Mile area home near Prairie View Elementary school and new Mead Middle school. Large yard with garden area, deck and sprinkler system. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 46
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Metler Lane
1515 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 Metler Lane
1509 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room.