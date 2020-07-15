Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM

6 Apartments For Rent Near Whitworth College

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Five Mile Prairie
2804 West Rogers Court
2804 West Rogers Court, Spokane County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2950 sqft
Great Five Mile area home near Prairie View Elementary school and new Mead Middle school. Large yard with garden area, deck and sprinkler system. Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Metler Lane
1515 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 Metler Lane
1509 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room.

