7108 E. 3rd Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

SPOKANE VALLEY CHARMER - 2 BED, 1 BATH WITH OFF STREET PARKING!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bed, 1 bath home in Spokane Valley! Close to all the shopping, dining and entertainment on Sprague and Appleway! Shop and parking in rear not included in rental. Don't miss out on this Valley gem!



BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) verify personal income is sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. Please be aware that Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. does not accept comprehensive reusable (“portable”) tenant screening reports.



THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history. Owner and management will screen for criminal convictions for crimes against person or property. There is no automatic exclusion of rental applicants based on criminal history. The following crimes listed, as well as substantially similar crimes, may result in denial of application: Murder; manslaughter; assault; robbery; rape; child molestation; rape of a child; kidnapping; theft; burglary; malicious mischief; arson; reckless burning; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; manufacturing of a controlled substance. In matters relating to criminal conviction history, circumstances that may be considered include: length of time since conviction, age of individual at time of conduct; evidence of good tenant history before or after conviction or conduct; evidence of rehabilitation efforts; nature of severity of offense(s); and/or number of similar past offenses or lack thereof. Subject to application of state and federal law.



By submitting an application for any unit managed by Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc., you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.



All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Prior to applying we encourage you to thoroughly read and understand the Rent Criteria linked above by clicking on "Submit an Application" link below the “Schedule Viewing” button. In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.



CREDHUB specializes as a third party processor in reporting information to the major credit bureaus, TransUnion and Equifax on behalf of its customers who have contracted with CREDHUB to provide such services. Each financially responsible tenant will be subject to a monthly fee of $5.95 for this service.



Our Preventative Maintenance Program entails Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. mailing you the exact filters you need for the heating & A/C system every month. Quality filters that are the right size and sent to you at the right time. The vast majority of the time a HVAC system fails is because of a dirty filter. Therefore, all properties with an HVAC system will automatically be enrolled in our program. The cost of this program is $20 per month.



All properties are non-smoking.



Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



