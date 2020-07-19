All apartments in Spokane Valley
7108 E. 3rd Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7108 E. 3rd Ave.

7108 East 3rd Avenue · (509) 473-0872 ext. 108
Location

7108 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99212
East Spokane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7108 E. 3rd Ave. · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
SPOKANE VALLEY CHARMER - 2 BED, 1 BATH WITH OFF STREET PARKING!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bed, 1 bath home in Spokane Valley! Close to all the shopping, dining and entertainment on Sprague and Appleway! Shop and parking in rear not included in rental. Don't miss out on this Valley gem!

HURRY! Schedule a showing and/or get on the waiting list today! Click on the “SCHEDULE VIEWING” button on our website.

***DO NOT DISTURB: Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management.***

Madison Real Estate is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) verify personal income is sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. Please be aware that Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. does not accept comprehensive reusable (“portable”) tenant screening reports.

THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history. Owner and management will screen for criminal convictions for crimes against person or property. There is no automatic exclusion of rental applicants based on criminal history. The following crimes listed, as well as substantially similar crimes, may result in denial of application: Murder; manslaughter; assault; robbery; rape; child molestation; rape of a child; kidnapping; theft; burglary; malicious mischief; arson; reckless burning; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; manufacturing of a controlled substance. In matters relating to criminal conviction history, circumstances that may be considered include: length of time since conviction, age of individual at time of conduct; evidence of good tenant history before or after conviction or conduct; evidence of rehabilitation efforts; nature of severity of offense(s); and/or number of similar past offenses or lack thereof. Subject to application of state and federal law.

By submitting an application for any unit managed by Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc., you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Prior to applying we encourage you to thoroughly read and understand the Rent Criteria linked above by clicking on "Submit an Application" link below the “Schedule Viewing” button. In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.

CREDHUB specializes as a third party processor in reporting information to the major credit bureaus, TransUnion and Equifax on behalf of its customers who have contracted with CREDHUB to provide such services. Each financially responsible tenant will be subject to a monthly fee of $5.95 for this service.

Our Preventative Maintenance Program entails Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. mailing you the exact filters you need for the heating & A/C system every month. Quality filters that are the right size and sent to you at the right time. The vast majority of the time a HVAC system fails is because of a dirty filter. Therefore, all properties with an HVAC system will automatically be enrolled in our program. The cost of this program is $20 per month.

All properties are non-smoking.

Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.

Please see more info on this home and all of our rental properties at:

http://www.MadisonSpokane.com

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Please verify all information at http://www.MadisonSpokane.com or by calling our office.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4222418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 E. 3rd Ave. have any available units?
7108 E. 3rd Ave. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7108 E. 3rd Ave. have?
Some of 7108 E. 3rd Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 E. 3rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7108 E. 3rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 E. 3rd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7108 E. 3rd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane Valley.
Does 7108 E. 3rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7108 E. 3rd Ave. offers parking.
Does 7108 E. 3rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 E. 3rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 E. 3rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 7108 E. 3rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7108 E. 3rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7108 E. 3rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 E. 3rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7108 E. 3rd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7108 E. 3rd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7108 E. 3rd Ave. has units with air conditioning.
