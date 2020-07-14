All apartments in Shoreline
The Artiste.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Artiste

20221 Aurora Ave N · (206) 966-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 528 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Artiste.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
online portal
accepts section 8
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Conveniently near the Puget Sound, The Artiste Apartment Homes offers elegant living possibilities for singles, couples and families. Choose an apartment in Shoreline, WA, that sits north of Seattle and south of Edmonds when you choose our property. Feel like a movie star as you enter the sweeping, hotel-like lobby and discover the luxuries of a Shoreline lifestyle.

With a number of different floor plans to choose from, it’s easy to find an apartment that’s perfect for you. Whether you’re looking for your first studio or a more generous home with one, two, and three bedrooms, we can deliver.
You'll love preparing meals for your family in our modern kitchens that feature granite countertops and stainless appliances appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Our kitchens also offer an island and pantry so you have plenty of space for that gourmet meal. A large wall-sized window will let plenty of natural light into your home. You also appreciate our ceiling fans, air-conditionin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: One Parking Spot Per Home. $50 A Month For Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Artiste have any available units?
The Artiste has 6 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Artiste have?
Some of The Artiste's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Artiste currently offering any rent specials?
The Artiste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Artiste pet-friendly?
No, The Artiste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does The Artiste offer parking?
Yes, The Artiste offers parking.
Does The Artiste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Artiste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Artiste have a pool?
No, The Artiste does not have a pool.
Does The Artiste have accessible units?
Yes, The Artiste has accessible units.
Does The Artiste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Artiste has units with dishwashers.
Does The Artiste have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Artiste has units with air conditioning.

