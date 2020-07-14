Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby online portal accepts section 8 cc payments coffee bar e-payments key fob access package receiving smoke-free community

Conveniently near the Puget Sound, The Artiste Apartment Homes offers elegant living possibilities for singles, couples and families. Choose an apartment in Shoreline, WA, that sits north of Seattle and south of Edmonds when you choose our property. Feel like a movie star as you enter the sweeping, hotel-like lobby and discover the luxuries of a Shoreline lifestyle.



With a number of different floor plans to choose from, it’s easy to find an apartment that’s perfect for you. Whether you’re looking for your first studio or a more generous home with one, two, and three bedrooms, we can deliver.

You'll love preparing meals for your family in our modern kitchens that feature granite countertops and stainless appliances appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Our kitchens also offer an island and pantry so you have plenty of space for that gourmet meal. A large wall-sized window will let plenty of natural light into your home. You also appreciate our ceiling fans, air-conditionin