Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities

916 N 200th St Available 07/01/20 Shoreline Townhouse - Beautiful well maintained townhouse located near the Shoreline /Edmonds border. Includes 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, gas stove & fireplace. Lots of windows for plenty of light. Walk to shops & restaurants. Close to transit station.

1st, last, & security deposit required.



- For more information and to schedule a viewing please contact Caroline Stack 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapmseattle.com

- Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYQsuqvw1tk&feature=youtu.be

- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/a70a17c0a0

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5094272)