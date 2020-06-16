All apartments in Shoreline
916 N 200th St

916 North 200th Street · (206) 577-0594 ext. 225
Location

916 North 200th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hillwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 916 N 200th St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
916 N 200th St Available 07/01/20 Shoreline Townhouse - Beautiful well maintained townhouse located near the Shoreline /Edmonds border. Includes 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, gas stove & fireplace. Lots of windows for plenty of light. Walk to shops & restaurants. Close to transit station.
1st, last, & security deposit required.

- For more information and to schedule a viewing please contact Caroline Stack 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapmseattle.com
- Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYQsuqvw1tk&feature=youtu.be
- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/a70a17c0a0
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

