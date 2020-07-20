All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

821 NE 152nd St

821 Northeast 152nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 Northeast 152nd Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Commutable and clean 4 bedroom rambler in the Ridgecrest neighborhood of Shoreline! Close distance to both the Paramount and Twin Ponds parks. One full bathroom and a new half bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout the home.Kitchen has been recently remodeled with new appliances and opens to the living room area. Spacious backyard area with a detached ADU that can be used for additional storage and has electricity and plumbing. Ample parking in the driveway area and on street.

Available on 2/26/2019
Rent: $2,795.00
Application Fee: $42/ Person 18 years or older
Security Deposit: one month's rent minus any application fees

Dogs and Cats ok with additional refundable deposit
Tenant to pay Utilities
No Smoking
W/D in Unit

Please text or email the property manager to schedule a showing or discuss any further details. Adam Heater 425-359-6615/ adam@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE4730580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 NE 152nd St have any available units?
821 NE 152nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 821 NE 152nd St have?
Some of 821 NE 152nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 NE 152nd St currently offering any rent specials?
821 NE 152nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 NE 152nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 NE 152nd St is pet friendly.
Does 821 NE 152nd St offer parking?
Yes, 821 NE 152nd St offers parking.
Does 821 NE 152nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 NE 152nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 NE 152nd St have a pool?
No, 821 NE 152nd St does not have a pool.
Does 821 NE 152nd St have accessible units?
No, 821 NE 152nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 821 NE 152nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 NE 152nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 NE 152nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 NE 152nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
