821 NE 152nd St

- Commutable and clean 4 bedroom rambler in the Ridgecrest neighborhood of Shoreline! Close distance to both the Paramount and Twin Ponds parks. One full bathroom and a new half bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout the home.Kitchen has been recently remodeled with new appliances and opens to the living room area. Spacious backyard area with a detached ADU that can be used for additional storage and has electricity and plumbing. Ample parking in the driveway area and on street.



Available on 2/26/2019

Rent: $2,795.00

Application Fee: $42/ Person 18 years or older

Security Deposit: one month's rent minus any application fees



Dogs and Cats ok with additional refundable deposit

Tenant to pay Utilities

No Smoking

W/D in Unit



Please text or email the property manager to schedule a showing or discuss any further details. Adam Heater 425-359-6615/ adam@northpacificproperties.com



(RLNE4730580)