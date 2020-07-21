2218 NE 168th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Mid-century home welcomes you with ample light, hardwood floors, two large living rooms, washer/dryer, and storage space. Large, private backyard for entertaining. 1-car garage and space for another car in the driveway as well.



Terms: 1st month’s rent & $1995 security deposit. Non-smoking. Dogs only case by case basis, with additional security deposit.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.