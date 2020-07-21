All apartments in Shoreline
2218 NE 168th St
2218 NE 168th St

2218 Northeast 168th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2218 Northeast 168th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Mid-century home welcomes you with ample light, hardwood floors, two large living rooms, washer/dryer, and storage space. Large, private backyard for entertaining. 1-car garage and space for another car in the driveway as well.

Terms: 1st month’s rent & $1995 security deposit. Non-smoking. Dogs only case by case basis, with additional security deposit.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 NE 168th St have any available units?
2218 NE 168th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 2218 NE 168th St currently offering any rent specials?
2218 NE 168th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 NE 168th St pet-friendly?
No, 2218 NE 168th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 2218 NE 168th St offer parking?
Yes, 2218 NE 168th St offers parking.
Does 2218 NE 168th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 NE 168th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 NE 168th St have a pool?
No, 2218 NE 168th St does not have a pool.
Does 2218 NE 168th St have accessible units?
No, 2218 NE 168th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 NE 168th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 NE 168th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 NE 168th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 NE 168th St does not have units with air conditioning.
