18902 8th Ave NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 1 bedroom condo with natural light on ground floor overlooking mature shrubs and quiet patio walk to QFC, Starbucks, and bus line. Main bedroom has large double closets. Living room has expansive windows with lots of natural light. Dining room off kitchen. Kitchen has newer appliances with electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Efficient fan forced heat in each room. One car parking space. Easy access to Hwy 99 and Park and Ride. Tenant pays electric.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Tenant pays separately metered electric bill. No smoking. No Pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.