Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
18902 8th Ave NW
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:55 PM

18902 8th Ave NW

18902 8th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

18902 8th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA 98177
Hillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with natural light on ground floor overlooking mature shrubs and quiet patio walk to QFC, Starbucks, and bus line. Main bedroom has large double closets. Living room has expansive windows with lots of natural light. Dining room off kitchen. Kitchen has newer appliances with electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Efficient fan forced heat in each room. One car parking space. Easy access to Hwy 99 and Park and Ride. Tenant pays electric.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Tenant pays separately metered electric bill. No smoking. No Pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18902 8th Ave NW have any available units?
18902 8th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 18902 8th Ave NW have?
Some of 18902 8th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18902 8th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
18902 8th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18902 8th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 18902 8th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 18902 8th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 18902 8th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 18902 8th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18902 8th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18902 8th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 18902 8th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 18902 8th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 18902 8th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 18902 8th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18902 8th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 18902 8th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 18902 8th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
