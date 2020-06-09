All apartments in Shoreline
18017 2nd Ave NE

18017 2nd Avenue Northeast
Location

18017 2nd Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Meridian Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
18017 2nd Ave NE Available 07/19/19 Beautiful, Large Updated Home - Beautiful home in Shoreline. Close to everything, Great kitchen with updated appliances, Huge yard with fruit trees and a sizeable tool shed. Unbeatable mountain and skyline views!

This home is currently occupied until mid July. We will be organizing an open house in early July. Feel free to drive past the home to see the outside, but do not disturb the current tenants!

Follow the link on this page for more information on scheduling an appointment to walk through this cozy home.

(RLNE4223136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18017 2nd Ave NE have any available units?
18017 2nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 18017 2nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
18017 2nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18017 2nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18017 2nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 18017 2nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 18017 2nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 18017 2nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18017 2nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18017 2nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 18017 2nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 18017 2nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 18017 2nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 18017 2nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18017 2nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18017 2nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18017 2nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
