Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

17726 17th Ave NW Available 06/27/20 Glorious Sea & Mountain Views from Rare Innis Arden Rental Home! Video Tour Available! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/IFg6KGI9Hns

Escape into your peaceful retreat in this updated Innis Arden home with many original mid-century features and a stunning view, on the westernmost street next to Puget Sound! The wall of windows frames the breath-taking view of the Sound and the Olympic Mountains while flooding the living room with natural light. Will you take your meal in the kitchen overlooking the garden, in the dining room with bouquets of lilacs from the yard, on the deck with the sunset view over the apple trees, or while listening to the birds in the expansive garden and private backyard patio? There is over a half-acre here!



There are three bedrooms on the main floor: the master faces west, and two large bedrooms overlook the beautiful backyard. Downstairs you will find a large laundry room, a family room, a large bedroom that could be an office or craft room, another full bathroom, a storage room (as large as a bedroom!), and a workshop! Kitchen has all new appliances and an attached pantry & mudroom; new carpets; freshly refinished oak floors; double-pane windows; attached 2 car garage.



This house has the best of both worlds: close to Metro express buses to downtown (Shoreline Park & Ride and commuter parking at Aurora Church of the Nazarene), Shoreline Community College and Interstate 5 or Highway 99 into Seattle, yet youll feel like youve escaped to a vacation home. Come experience the peace and beauty yourself!



Innis Arden has miles of walking trails winding through nature preserves and along Boeing Creek to the beach. Nearby Boeing Creek and Shoreview Parks provide a combined 88 acres of trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, and playfields. About 1.5 miles to the amazing Richmond Beach Saltwater Park!



Shoreline schools! Highland Terrace Elementary, Albert Einstein Middle, Shorewood High School. Private schools nearby: Kings Schools, The Evergreen School, and Lakeside.



- Dog(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening; sorry, no cats.

-Tenants pay utilities and are responsible for yard care.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month.

- Administrative Fee of $250

- Security Deposit of $4,645 (one month's rent)

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have had a Facetime call or tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4871920)