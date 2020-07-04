15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1

Amenities

Just 4 available -- Brand new 3-story Townhome community; East of I-5 in Shoreline -- just north of Seattle! The 2 units closest to the street are $2950 per month -- the 2 units in back have a small fenced yard are $3295 per month. All 4 have 2-car garages and gas fireplaces. Be the first to choose from 2 different, light and bright floor plans enhanced with tasteful styling and great attention to detail. Each unit has three bedrooms-- including a master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Stunning kitchen with quartz counters and upscale cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances -- including gas range/oven. Owner is providing full-size washers & dryers. Wide-plank, white oak floors accentuate the open floor- plan. Porcelain tile tub surround in all bathrooms. Each unit has a gas fireplace as the focal point of the "great-room" layout. All rooms in every unit has individual "in-wall", forced-air electric heaters -- so you can easily control the heat in every room. Choose from 2 units with a private, fenced backyard or 2 units with a balcony. Attached over-sized 2 car garages with in-side access to the living units. Owner providing landscape services. Conveniently located just minutes from I-5, grocery and retail shopping, bus stops, and blocks from future light rail. Homes available in early January 2020.



These are "No Smoking"homes. Up to 2 pets are OK on a case-by-case basis; with extra deposit. All pets must be at least one-years old, be house-broken/box trained, have all required vaccinations, and have positive references from the current and any past landlords. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted without additional deposits or fees. Renters insurance is required. Tenants pay all utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewer and garbage). Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and positive landlord references) are just the first month's rent and the $1500 security deposit (+ any additional pet deposit, if applicable). We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application.



Shown by appointment only- Call or email Alberto or Bill to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.



These beautiful townhomes are professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.