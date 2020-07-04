All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:46 PM

15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1

15604 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15604 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Just 4 available -- Brand new 3-story Townhome community; East of I-5 in Shoreline -- just north of Seattle! The 2 units closest to the street are $2950 per month -- the 2 units in back have a small fenced yard are $3295 per month. All 4 have 2-car garages and gas fireplaces. Be the first to choose from 2 different, light and bright floor plans enhanced with tasteful styling and great attention to detail. Each unit has three bedrooms-- including a master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Stunning kitchen with quartz counters and upscale cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances -- including gas range/oven. Owner is providing full-size washers & dryers. Wide-plank, white oak floors accentuate the open floor- plan. Porcelain tile tub surround in all bathrooms. Each unit has a gas fireplace as the focal point of the "great-room" layout. All rooms in every unit has individual "in-wall", forced-air electric heaters -- so you can easily control the heat in every room. Choose from 2 units with a private, fenced backyard or 2 units with a balcony. Attached over-sized 2 car garages with in-side access to the living units. Owner providing landscape services. Conveniently located just minutes from I-5, grocery and retail shopping, bus stops, and blocks from future light rail. Homes available in early January 2020.

These are "No Smoking"homes. Up to 2 pets are OK on a case-by-case basis; with extra deposit. All pets must be at least one-years old, be house-broken/box trained, have all required vaccinations, and have positive references from the current and any past landlords. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted without additional deposits or fees. Renters insurance is required. Tenants pay all utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewer and garbage). Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and positive landlord references) are just the first month's rent and the $1500 security deposit (+ any additional pet deposit, if applicable). We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application.

Shown by appointment only- Call or email Alberto or Bill to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.

These beautiful townhomes are professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 have any available units?
15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15604 5th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

