1550 NW 195th #112

The Richmond - Richmond Beach/Shoreline - Available Now! Start your New Year off in this newly remodeled townhome in the great Richmond Beach area of Shoreline. What a surprise when you open the front door to this quiet end unit. No detail has been left to chance!



New Hardwoods Throughout

Wood Burning Fireplace

Stainless Appliances

High End Lighting in Every Room

Trendy Paint Colors and Trim

Large Master with Private Deck

Spa Retreat Master Bath

High End Shower Fixtures + Attractive Tiles

Full Size Washer/Dryer

Two Car Garage

Private Patio

Fully Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



This property is just a few blocks walk from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, coffee shops, restaurants and a QFC. Pets are welcome with a $500 per pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.



To schedule an appointment to see this high end property before the year begins, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com #shorelinerental #avenueoneresidential #richmondbeachrental #forleaseshoreline



(RLNE5417765)