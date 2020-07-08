1550 NW 195th #112

Amenities
The Richmond - Richmond Beach/Shoreline - Available Now! Start your New Year off in this newly remodeled townhome in the great Richmond Beach area of Shoreline. What a surprise when you open the front door to this quiet end unit. No detail has been left to chance!
New Hardwoods Throughout
Wood Burning Fireplace
Stainless Appliances
High End Lighting in Every Room
Trendy Paint Colors and Trim
Large Master with Private Deck
Spa Retreat Master Bath
High End Shower Fixtures + Attractive Tiles
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Two Car Garage
Private Patio
Fully Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
This property is just a few blocks walk from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, coffee shops, restaurants and a QFC. Pets are welcome with a $500 per pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.
To schedule an appointment to see this high end property before the year begins, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com #shorelinerental #avenueoneresidential #richmondbeachrental #forleaseshoreline
(RLNE5417765)