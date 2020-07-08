All apartments in Shoreline
1550 NW 195th #112
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1550 NW 195th #112

1550 Northwest 195th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Northwest 195th Street, Shoreline, WA 98177
Richmond Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
hot tub
The Richmond - Richmond Beach/Shoreline - Available Now! Start your New Year off in this newly remodeled townhome in the great Richmond Beach area of Shoreline. What a surprise when you open the front door to this quiet end unit. No detail has been left to chance!

New Hardwoods Throughout
Wood Burning Fireplace
Stainless Appliances
High End Lighting in Every Room
Trendy Paint Colors and Trim
Large Master with Private Deck
Spa Retreat Master Bath
High End Shower Fixtures + Attractive Tiles
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Two Car Garage
Private Patio
Fully Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

This property is just a few blocks walk from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, coffee shops, restaurants and a QFC. Pets are welcome with a $500 per pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.

To schedule an appointment to see this high end property before the year begins, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com #shorelinerental #avenueoneresidential #richmondbeachrental #forleaseshoreline

(RLNE5417765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 NW 195th #112 have any available units?
1550 NW 195th #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1550 NW 195th #112 have?
Some of 1550 NW 195th #112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 NW 195th #112 currently offering any rent specials?
1550 NW 195th #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 NW 195th #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 NW 195th #112 is pet friendly.
Does 1550 NW 195th #112 offer parking?
Yes, 1550 NW 195th #112 offers parking.
Does 1550 NW 195th #112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 NW 195th #112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 NW 195th #112 have a pool?
No, 1550 NW 195th #112 does not have a pool.
Does 1550 NW 195th #112 have accessible units?
No, 1550 NW 195th #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 NW 195th #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 NW 195th #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 NW 195th #112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 NW 195th #112 does not have units with air conditioning.

