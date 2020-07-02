All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

1217 NE 184th st

1217 Northeast 184th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Northeast 184th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home For Rent - Beautiful move-in-ready Shoreline House featuring 3 beds/ 1bath, updated kitchen and bathroom, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwood floors, 2 car garage and over 1300 sq ft of living space. Entertain your friends or tend to your garden in the spacious, sun-drenched yard with deck and covered patio. The nearly 10,000 sq ft lot can accommodate an RV/boat and offers plenty of parking. Excellent location with an easy commute to Seattle or the Eastside, and just minutes from the Shoreline light rail station.

No Smoking. Background/Credit Check Required. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and all utility.

(RLNE5671479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1217 NE 184th st have any available units?
1217 NE 184th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1217 NE 184th st have?
Some of 1217 NE 184th st's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 NE 184th st currently offering any rent specials?
1217 NE 184th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 NE 184th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 NE 184th st is pet friendly.
Does 1217 NE 184th st offer parking?
Yes, 1217 NE 184th st offers parking.
Does 1217 NE 184th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 NE 184th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 NE 184th st have a pool?
No, 1217 NE 184th st does not have a pool.
Does 1217 NE 184th st have accessible units?
No, 1217 NE 184th st does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 NE 184th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 NE 184th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 NE 184th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 NE 184th st does not have units with air conditioning.

