1217 NE 184th st.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Home For Rent - Beautiful move-in-ready Shoreline House featuring 3 beds/ 1bath, updated kitchen and bathroom, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwood floors, 2 car garage and over 1300 sq ft of living space. Entertain your friends or tend to your garden in the spacious, sun-drenched yard with deck and covered patio. The nearly 10,000 sq ft lot can accommodate an RV/boat and offers plenty of parking. Excellent location with an easy commute to Seattle or the Eastside, and just minutes from the Shoreline light rail station.



No Smoking. Background/Credit Check Required. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and all utility.



(RLNE5671479)