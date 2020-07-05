Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

1212 NE 188th St Available 04/18/20 Pet Friendly, Spacious 5bd, 3ba Shoreline House - Welcome home to this well maintained and recently renovated 5 bed, 3 bathroom house located in desirable Shoreline. Owner is seeking responsible tenants to live in their once forever home, with over 3000 SF of living space this is surely what you have been waiting for. Relax OR entertain in your private urban oasis yard with tons of privacy as this property is nestled in the trees just above Perkins way. The dining area and open kitchen concept greets you as you enter, this kitchen is a home chef's dream with induction stovetop, double ovens, farm style sink, double dishwashers, plenty of storage and island to prep food, adjacent is the spacious family room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking Perkins and access to the deck, down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, and master bedroom with 3/4 bathroom. Downstairs is the Rec room with a built in desk, access to the backyard (fenced in, perfect as a dog run), 2 more bedrooms, bathroom with stand up shower and laundry room with full size W/D and fridge. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage and additional parking in the driveway. Pets ok on CBC basis and $500 nonrefundable pet fee paid (2 max allowed). $2500 Security deposit ($500 is nonrefundable cleaning fee). Tenant maintains the yard and agrees to water the plants and lawn (seasonally). $45 application fee (per adult) Tenant pays ALL utilities. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified). Gas heat. Tenant pays Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly). Lease to expire 5/31/2021 (lease to renew annually from this date).



Schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/ff4ca1805d/1212-ne-188th-st-shoreline-wa-98155



