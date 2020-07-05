All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like
1212 NE 188th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1212 NE 188th St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1212 NE 188th St

1212 Northeast 188th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1212 Northeast 188th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1212 NE 188th St Available 04/18/20 Pet Friendly, Spacious 5bd, 3ba Shoreline House - Welcome home to this well maintained and recently renovated 5 bed, 3 bathroom house located in desirable Shoreline. Owner is seeking responsible tenants to live in their once forever home, with over 3000 SF of living space this is surely what you have been waiting for. Relax OR entertain in your private urban oasis yard with tons of privacy as this property is nestled in the trees just above Perkins way. The dining area and open kitchen concept greets you as you enter, this kitchen is a home chef's dream with induction stovetop, double ovens, farm style sink, double dishwashers, plenty of storage and island to prep food, adjacent is the spacious family room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking Perkins and access to the deck, down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, and master bedroom with 3/4 bathroom. Downstairs is the Rec room with a built in desk, access to the backyard (fenced in, perfect as a dog run), 2 more bedrooms, bathroom with stand up shower and laundry room with full size W/D and fridge. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage and additional parking in the driveway. Pets ok on CBC basis and $500 nonrefundable pet fee paid (2 max allowed). $2500 Security deposit ($500 is nonrefundable cleaning fee). Tenant maintains the yard and agrees to water the plants and lawn (seasonally). $45 application fee (per adult) Tenant pays ALL utilities. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified). Gas heat. Tenant pays Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly). Lease to expire 5/31/2021 (lease to renew annually from this date).

Schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/ff4ca1805d/1212-ne-188th-st-shoreline-wa-98155

(RLNE5701005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1212 NE 188th St have any available units?
1212 NE 188th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1212 NE 188th St have?
Some of 1212 NE 188th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 NE 188th St currently offering any rent specials?
1212 NE 188th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 NE 188th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 NE 188th St is pet friendly.
Does 1212 NE 188th St offer parking?
Yes, 1212 NE 188th St offers parking.
Does 1212 NE 188th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 NE 188th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 NE 188th St have a pool?
No, 1212 NE 188th St does not have a pool.
Does 1212 NE 188th St have accessible units?
No, 1212 NE 188th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 NE 188th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 NE 188th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 NE 188th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 NE 188th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 BedroomsShoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly ApartmentsShoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo LakeRidgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle