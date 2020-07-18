All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1109 NE 146th St

1109 Northeast 146th Street · (206) 393-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1109 Northeast 146th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 NE 146th St · Avail. Aug 7

$3,150

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
1109 NE 146th St Available 08/07/20 Great Home For Rent - Recently remodeled back in 2017! Large (2700 sf) 5 bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms single-family house on cul-de-sac available for rent. Features include: -- Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and hallway; -- remodeled kitchen with eating space, newer slab granite countertop, dishwasher, tiled floor; -- Formal dining room; -- Just remodeled bathrooms with newer fixtures; -- Spacious living room with fireplace; -- Large family/recreation room with wood-burning fireplace; -- newer vinyl double pane windows with newer honeycomb blinds; -- Brick paved front courtyard perfect for summer BBQ and relaxing, gated for privacy; -- Fully fenced back yard; -- Gas forced air heating system and gas water heater; -- Second kitchen downstairs, potentially M-I-L unit; -- Off-street parking with space for an RV or trailer parking; -- Safe neighborhood. House is on a cul-de-sac with only 6 houses. -- Convenient location with easy access to I-5 (3 minutes driving), Major grocery stores (QFC), bank, restaurants, coffee shops (Starbux) are within walking distance (about 2 blocks); -- Near multiple bus lines (Routes 65, 73, 77, 308, 348, 373)

Preferred standard 12 months lease, length can be discussed.

-700+ Credit Score with No Eviction or Collection.
-3x pre-tax income over rent.
-No Smoking.
-No Pets.
-Security Deposit equivalent to one month's rent

Here is a drop box link with video:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/wz7xyp10jmpuqhu/1109%20NE%20146th%20St%2C%20Shoreline%2C%20WA%2098155.mp4?dl=0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 NE 146th St have any available units?
1109 NE 146th St has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1109 NE 146th St have?
Some of 1109 NE 146th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 NE 146th St currently offering any rent specials?
1109 NE 146th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 NE 146th St pet-friendly?
No, 1109 NE 146th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1109 NE 146th St offer parking?
Yes, 1109 NE 146th St offers parking.
Does 1109 NE 146th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 NE 146th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 NE 146th St have a pool?
No, 1109 NE 146th St does not have a pool.
Does 1109 NE 146th St have accessible units?
No, 1109 NE 146th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 NE 146th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 NE 146th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 NE 146th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 NE 146th St does not have units with air conditioning.
