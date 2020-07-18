Amenities

1109 NE 146th St Available 08/07/20 Great Home For Rent - Recently remodeled back in 2017! Large (2700 sf) 5 bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms single-family house on cul-de-sac available for rent. Features include: -- Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and hallway; -- remodeled kitchen with eating space, newer slab granite countertop, dishwasher, tiled floor; -- Formal dining room; -- Just remodeled bathrooms with newer fixtures; -- Spacious living room with fireplace; -- Large family/recreation room with wood-burning fireplace; -- newer vinyl double pane windows with newer honeycomb blinds; -- Brick paved front courtyard perfect for summer BBQ and relaxing, gated for privacy; -- Fully fenced back yard; -- Gas forced air heating system and gas water heater; -- Second kitchen downstairs, potentially M-I-L unit; -- Off-street parking with space for an RV or trailer parking; -- Safe neighborhood. House is on a cul-de-sac with only 6 houses. -- Convenient location with easy access to I-5 (3 minutes driving), Major grocery stores (QFC), bank, restaurants, coffee shops (Starbux) are within walking distance (about 2 blocks); -- Near multiple bus lines (Routes 65, 73, 77, 308, 348, 373)



Preferred standard 12 months lease, length can be discussed.



-700+ Credit Score with No Eviction or Collection.

-3x pre-tax income over rent.

-No Smoking.

-No Pets.

-Security Deposit equivalent to one month's rent



Here is a drop box link with video:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/wz7xyp10jmpuqhu/1109%20NE%20146th%20St%2C%20Shoreline%2C%20WA%2098155.mp4?dl=0



