Last updated June 14 2020

105 Apartments for rent in Kenmore, WA with garage

Kenmore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Last updated June 14
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Kenmore
Last updated June 14
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Last updated June 14
$
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.

Last updated June 13
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13422 78th PL NE
13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Kenmore
Last updated June 14
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated June 14
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 14
Town Center
22 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,500
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Last updated June 14
$
9 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,450
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Last updated June 14
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Last updated June 14
$
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,370
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Last updated June 14
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated June 14
South Juanita
6 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,865
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 14
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Last updated June 14
Wedgwood
8 Units Available
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$851
196 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Last updated June 14
South Juanita
10 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,552
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Last updated June 14
North Juanita
8 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Last updated June 14
South Juanita
19 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,490
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Last updated June 14
$
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Last updated June 14
Maple Leaf
35 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,244
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Last updated June 14
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Last updated June 14
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kenmore, WA

Kenmore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

