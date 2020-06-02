Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly coffee bar

Montclair Heights has been updated! Ask about our brand new, renovated homes featuring gourmet kitchens with new counters, new appliances, and beautiful espresso cabinetry. Check out the rest of our spacious homes, and you will notice our impressive fireplaces, new wood blinds, and upgraded flooring throughout. You'll love our interior features such as cozy wood-burning fireplaces, full-sized washers and dryers, spacious closets, and designer details. Enjoy our beautiful community entertainment room featuring a big screen TV and luxury kitchen, or hang out at the outdoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and 24-hour fitness center. Montclair Heights is easily accessible from I-405 and Highway 167, which places you just minutes from Boeing, Valley Medical Center, shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment.