Amenities
Montclair Heights has been updated! Ask about our brand new, renovated homes featuring gourmet kitchens with new counters, new appliances, and beautiful espresso cabinetry. Check out the rest of our spacious homes, and you will notice our impressive fireplaces, new wood blinds, and upgraded flooring throughout. You'll love our interior features such as cozy wood-burning fireplaces, full-sized washers and dryers, spacious closets, and designer details. Enjoy our beautiful community entertainment room featuring a big screen TV and luxury kitchen, or hang out at the outdoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and 24-hour fitness center. Montclair Heights is easily accessible from I-405 and Highway 167, which places you just minutes from Boeing, Valley Medical Center, shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment.