Montclair Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Montclair Heights

2223 Benson Rd S · (206) 539-0027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M0102 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit DD101 · Avail. now

$2,147

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit GG201 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,912

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montclair Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
coffee bar
Montclair Heights has been updated! Ask about our brand new, renovated homes featuring gourmet kitchens with new counters, new appliances, and beautiful espresso cabinetry. Check out the rest of our spacious homes, and you will notice our impressive fireplaces, new wood blinds, and upgraded flooring throughout. You'll love our interior features such as cozy wood-burning fireplaces, full-sized washers and dryers, spacious closets, and designer details. Enjoy our beautiful community entertainment room featuring a big screen TV and luxury kitchen, or hang out at the outdoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and 24-hour fitness center. Montclair Heights is easily accessible from I-405 and Highway 167, which places you just minutes from Boeing, Valley Medical Center, shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Or Detached Garage Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montclair Heights have any available units?
Montclair Heights has 6 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Montclair Heights have?
Some of Montclair Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montclair Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Montclair Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montclair Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Montclair Heights is pet friendly.
Does Montclair Heights offer parking?
Yes, Montclair Heights offers parking.
Does Montclair Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montclair Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montclair Heights have a pool?
Yes, Montclair Heights has a pool.
Does Montclair Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Montclair Heights has accessible units.
Does Montclair Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montclair Heights has units with dishwashers.
