949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320

AVAILABLE NOW- Wonderful Treehouse feel! This beautiful top floor-corner condo, has been completely remodeled top to bottom! Everything is brand new.



Welcome home to the small, conveniently located condo community of Sunset Garden. This sunny and charming top floor corner unit faces lovely greenbelt. Enjoy a large living area, a cute dining nook and open kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage, all NEW stainless steel appliances, new countertops, cupboards, dishwater, stove and fridge. Hardwood floors & designer lighting. Big balcony, and all the windows that look out to nothing but TREES. Giving the place a very secluded feel!



The bathroom is stunning, everything is brand new. double sinks vanity and a large soaker tub / shower combo.



Brand new a full-size washer and dryer.



Master bedroom painted in serene color and features large walk-in closet.



The private balcony looks out over nothing but trees. Enjoy the wildlife that will come to visit you while you enjoy your morning coffee.



All of this just minutes to I-405 and local shopping. Reserved parking included. Minutes to Coulon Park and the all-new town center by the lake, The Landing, Southcenter, Boeing.



Terms: 10-month lease. $950 security deposit; $200 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. $60/mo. utility surcharge for w/s/t. All other utilities by the tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful unit just for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move in.