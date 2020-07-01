All apartments in Renton
949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320

949 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

949 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW- Wonderful Treehouse feel! This beautiful top floor-corner condo, has been completely remodeled top to bottom! Everything is brand new.

Welcome home to the small, conveniently located condo community of Sunset Garden. This sunny and charming top floor corner unit faces lovely greenbelt. Enjoy a large living area, a cute dining nook and open kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage, all NEW stainless steel appliances, new countertops, cupboards, dishwater, stove and fridge. Hardwood floors & designer lighting. Big balcony, and all the windows that look out to nothing but TREES. Giving the place a very secluded feel!

The bathroom is stunning, everything is brand new. double sinks vanity and a large soaker tub / shower combo.

Brand new a full-size washer and dryer.

Master bedroom painted in serene color and features large walk-in closet.

The private balcony looks out over nothing but trees. Enjoy the wildlife that will come to visit you while you enjoy your morning coffee.

All of this just minutes to I-405 and local shopping. Reserved parking included. Minutes to Coulon Park and the all-new town center by the lake, The Landing, Southcenter, Boeing.

Terms: 10-month lease. $950 security deposit; $200 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. $60/mo. utility surcharge for w/s/t. All other utilities by the tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful unit just for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 have any available units?
949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 have?
Some of 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 currently offering any rent specials?
949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 pet-friendly?
No, 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 offer parking?
Yes, 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 offers parking.
Does 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 have a pool?
No, 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 does not have a pool.
Does 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 have accessible units?
No, 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Aberdeen Ave NE Apt F320 does not have units with dishwashers.

