729 S 37th St Available 03/01/19 Stunning Home on Greenbelt, 3 Car Garage, Fireplace in Master! - This private and stunning Talbot Pointe home was built in 2005. You can see greenery from each room as you look over the landscaped backyard and greenbelt behind. Every room is spacious with attention to detail through out including elaborate millwork. Formal dining room and eating nook in kitchen. Island kitchen with granite counter tops opens up to a family room with gas fireplace. There is a bonus office off the entry. Closets galore! -- 3 bedrooms upstairs. A very large master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet, and a gas fireplace to read a book by. A large soaking tub and separate shower in master bathroom complete this elegant master. Another bonus is a gigantic 2nd family room upstairs. Covered patio. Landscaped and fully fenced yard. Sprinkler system, air conditioning. Huge 3+ car tandem garage.



This home is located in a very convenient location and is surrounded by many amenities. Walk to Valley Medical Center and Hospital and Starbucks. Short drive to Ikea, Fred Meyer, new CVS pharmacy, LA Fitness and South Center Mall.



- Pets are Negotiable

- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

- Utilities paid by tenant(s).

- Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.

- Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

- $10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent. All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



