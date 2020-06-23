All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 729 S 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
729 S 37th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

729 S 37th St

729 South 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

729 South 37th Street, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
729 S 37th St Available 03/01/19 Stunning Home on Greenbelt, 3 Car Garage, Fireplace in Master! - This private and stunning Talbot Pointe home was built in 2005. You can see greenery from each room as you look over the landscaped backyard and greenbelt behind. Every room is spacious with attention to detail through out including elaborate millwork. Formal dining room and eating nook in kitchen. Island kitchen with granite counter tops opens up to a family room with gas fireplace. There is a bonus office off the entry. Closets galore! -- 3 bedrooms upstairs. A very large master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet, and a gas fireplace to read a book by. A large soaking tub and separate shower in master bathroom complete this elegant master. Another bonus is a gigantic 2nd family room upstairs. Covered patio. Landscaped and fully fenced yard. Sprinkler system, air conditioning. Huge 3+ car tandem garage.

This home is located in a very convenient location and is surrounded by many amenities. Walk to Valley Medical Center and Hospital and Starbucks. Short drive to Ikea, Fred Meyer, new CVS pharmacy, LA Fitness and South Center Mall.

- Pets are Negotiable
- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Utilities paid by tenant(s).
- Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.
- Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
- $10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas

PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE, WWW.MAPLELEAFMGT.COM, TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING VIA OUR GUEST CARD SYSTEM BY CLICKING "CONTACT" ON PROPERTY LISTING

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent. All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE4681713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S 37th St have any available units?
729 S 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 S 37th St have?
Some of 729 S 37th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 S 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
729 S 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 S 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 729 S 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 729 S 37th St offers parking.
Does 729 S 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 S 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S 37th St have a pool?
No, 729 S 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 729 S 37th St have accessible units?
No, 729 S 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 S 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College