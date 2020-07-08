All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:50 PM

654 Jefferson Ave NE

654 Jefferson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

654 Jefferson Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bb056b07d ---- This remodel was just finished and is ready for a quick move-in. Upon entering, you are greeted by all new, designer finishes which include: new flooring, complete interior paint, light fixtures, washer/dryer, 6 panel doors, blinds, carpet/pad in bedrooms etc. The kitchen cabinets were freshly painted and designer quartz counters have been installed. The upgrades continue in the bathroom where new flooring was also just installed, along with a new shower/bathtub insert with new vanity and lighting. The exterior was also painted and a new roof installed. Cats and dogs under 20 lbs allowed with additional $500 deposit per pet. 2 max. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. To schedule a showing, call the phone number on the ad or schedule online at https://showmojo.com/l/9bb056b07d *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Covered Patio In Unit Laundry New Carpets New Floors New Paint Private Yard Quartz Countertops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Jefferson Ave NE have any available units?
654 Jefferson Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Jefferson Ave NE have?
Some of 654 Jefferson Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Jefferson Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
654 Jefferson Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Jefferson Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 Jefferson Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 654 Jefferson Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 654 Jefferson Ave NE offers parking.
Does 654 Jefferson Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 Jefferson Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Jefferson Ave NE have a pool?
No, 654 Jefferson Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 654 Jefferson Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 654 Jefferson Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Jefferson Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Jefferson Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

