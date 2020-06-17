561 Elma Ave Ne

Amenities
Open floor concept townhome with high vaulted ceiling in living area. Plenty of natural light. Two bedrooms on upper level have an en-suite bathroom in each bedroom. Washer & dryer on upper level. Den/office included on main level. Vaulted ceilings. Extra storage closet. Walk-in pantry. Gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, apron sink, and stainless steel appliances. Cute and cozy backyard with privacy looking out to protected nature. Weekly landscaping services included. One-car garage and one uncovered parking on-site. Close to major freeways to Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Federal Way.
Utilities not included. Cable-ready. CC&Rs.
Terms: First month's rent $2,200 and security deposit. All tenants over 18 must apply.