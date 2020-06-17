All apartments in Renton
561 Elma Ave Ne
561 Elma Ave Ne

561 Elma Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

561 Elma Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor concept townhome with high vaulted ceiling in living area. Plenty of natural light. Two bedrooms on upper level have an en-suite bathroom in each bedroom. Washer & dryer on upper level. Den/office included on main level. Vaulted ceilings. Extra storage closet. Walk-in pantry. Gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, apron sink, and stainless steel appliances. Cute and cozy backyard with privacy looking out to protected nature. Weekly landscaping services included. One-car garage and one uncovered parking on-site. Close to major freeways to Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Federal Way.

Utilities not included. Cable-ready. CC&Rs.

Terms: First month's rent $2,200 and security deposit. All tenants over 18 must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Elma Ave Ne have any available units?
561 Elma Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 Elma Ave Ne have?
Some of 561 Elma Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Elma Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
561 Elma Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Elma Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 561 Elma Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 561 Elma Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 561 Elma Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 561 Elma Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 Elma Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Elma Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 561 Elma Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 561 Elma Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 561 Elma Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Elma Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 Elma Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
