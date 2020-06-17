561 Elma Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor concept townhome with high vaulted ceiling in living area. Plenty of natural light. Two bedrooms on upper level have an en-suite bathroom in each bedroom. Washer & dryer on upper level. Den/office included on main level. Vaulted ceilings. Extra storage closet. Walk-in pantry. Gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, apron sink, and stainless steel appliances. Cute and cozy backyard with privacy looking out to protected nature. Weekly landscaping services included. One-car garage and one uncovered parking on-site. Close to major freeways to Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Federal Way.



Utilities not included. Cable-ready. CC&Rs.



Terms: First month's rent $2,200 and security deposit. All tenants over 18 must apply.