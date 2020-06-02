All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
4300 Ne Sunset Blvd
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:10 AM

4300 Ne Sunset Blvd

4300 NE Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4300 NE Sunset Blvd, Renton, WA 98059
Springtree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Welcome to a friendly and quiet condo neighborhood. Amazing location! Walk to Starbucks, Albertsons grocery store, Planet Fitness, and many restaurants. 10 mins drive to The Landing Mall, 20 mins to downtown Bellevue.

This condo includes a stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and washer and dryer in the unit! Also included: WALK IN CLOSET, dedicated parking spot, water/sewer usage. Access to a swimming pool. You have your own private patio area outside the unit.

Tenant pays for electric, heat, and cable/internet.

Small pets only with review and approval. Pet rent +$50/month and nonrefundable deposit: $300.

Tenant requirements: proof of employment, income >2.5x rent, non-smoking, satisfactory background and credit check ($55 fee), deposit ($1385) + first + last month rent.

It is a quiet ground floor unit - no upstairs neighbors.

Contact for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd have any available units?
4300 Ne Sunset Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd have?
Some of 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Ne Sunset Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd offers parking.
Does 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd has a pool.
Does 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Ne Sunset Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College