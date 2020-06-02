4300 Ne Sunset Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access

Welcome to a friendly and quiet condo neighborhood. Amazing location! Walk to Starbucks, Albertsons grocery store, Planet Fitness, and many restaurants. 10 mins drive to The Landing Mall, 20 mins to downtown Bellevue.



This condo includes a stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and washer and dryer in the unit! Also included: WALK IN CLOSET, dedicated parking spot, water/sewer usage. Access to a swimming pool. You have your own private patio area outside the unit.



Tenant pays for electric, heat, and cable/internet.



Small pets only with review and approval. Pet rent +$50/month and nonrefundable deposit: $300.



Tenant requirements: proof of employment, income >2.5x rent, non-smoking, satisfactory background and credit check ($55 fee), deposit ($1385) + first + last month rent.



It is a quiet ground floor unit - no upstairs neighbors.



Contact for showing!