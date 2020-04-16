All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

4020 NE 4th Pl

4020 Northeast 4th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Northeast 4th Place, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Town House in the Renton Highlands! - Welcome to Cobblestone Estates! This lovely townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 1565 sq.ft of exquisite living space! You'll love the light, open feel of this home. The high ceilings & Mt. Rainier views from the two southern facing bedrooms give it a delightful ambiance to awake to! Includes a gas fireplace, private patio & an attached 2 car tandem garage with additional storage.

Features bay windows, custom tile in kitchen & bath, hardwood floors, double paned windows, fireplace, and a deck off of the kitchen (great for BBQs). Spacious master bedroom features french doors, a custom nook, and a walk in closet. Home is wired for Comcast and/or Xfinity.

Located within walking distance to several local amenities: Post Office, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, & Gym. Easy access to freeways 405, I-90, 167 & Coal Creek Parkway.

Occupied until the end of May. Once vacant, turn work begins and will last 1-2 weeks. Once complete, virtual tours will be posted and applications will be looked at in the order of inquiry.

No pets.

Tyler@HavenRent.com

#461

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3340966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 NE 4th Pl have any available units?
4020 NE 4th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 NE 4th Pl have?
Some of 4020 NE 4th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 NE 4th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4020 NE 4th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 NE 4th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4020 NE 4th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4020 NE 4th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4020 NE 4th Pl does offer parking.
Does 4020 NE 4th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 NE 4th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 NE 4th Pl have a pool?
No, 4020 NE 4th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4020 NE 4th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4020 NE 4th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 NE 4th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 NE 4th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
