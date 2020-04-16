4020 NE 4th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Town House in the Renton Highlands! - Welcome to Cobblestone Estates! This lovely townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 1565 sq.ft of exquisite living space! You'll love the light, open feel of this home. The high ceilings & Mt. Rainier views from the two southern facing bedrooms give it a delightful ambiance to awake to! Includes a gas fireplace, private patio & an attached 2 car tandem garage with additional storage.



Features bay windows, custom tile in kitchen & bath, hardwood floors, double paned windows, fireplace, and a deck off of the kitchen (great for BBQs). Spacious master bedroom features french doors, a custom nook, and a walk in closet. Home is wired for Comcast and/or Xfinity.



Located within walking distance to several local amenities: Post Office, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, & Gym. Easy access to freeways 405, I-90, 167 & Coal Creek Parkway.



Occupied until the end of May. Once vacant, turn work begins and will last 1-2 weeks. Once complete, virtual tours will be posted and applications will be looked at in the order of inquiry.



No pets.



Tyler@HavenRent.com



#461



(RLNE3340966)