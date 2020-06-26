3504 Mill Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! View of the valley & Olympic Mountains. Minutes from the Valley Medical Center Campus, this central location is great for commuters! Granite & stainless steel kitchen, gas fireplace & luxurious view master suite with W/I closet. Spacious floor plan is very versatile with family room, den & rec room. Bedroom & 3/4 bath on the lower floor. Laundry room upstairs and laundry hook-up in garage. Plus A/C, gas BBQ hookup & a cavernous 3+ car garage.



