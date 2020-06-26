All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

3504 Mill Avenue South

3504 Mill Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Mill Avenue South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! View of the valley & Olympic Mountains. Minutes from the Valley Medical Center Campus, this central location is great for commuters! Granite & stainless steel kitchen, gas fireplace & luxurious view master suite with W/I closet. Spacious floor plan is very versatile with family room, den & rec room. Bedroom & 3/4 bath on the lower floor. Laundry room upstairs and laundry hook-up in garage. Plus A/C, gas BBQ hookup & a cavernous 3+ car garage.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3504-mill-ave-s-renton-wa-98055-usa/8461eaf9-32ac-4a3d-baba-aebc87be1144

(RLNE4968009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Mill Avenue South have any available units?
3504 Mill Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Mill Avenue South have?
Some of 3504 Mill Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Mill Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Mill Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Mill Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Mill Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Mill Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Mill Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3504 Mill Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 Mill Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Mill Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3504 Mill Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Mill Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3504 Mill Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Mill Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Mill Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
