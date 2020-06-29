3233 NE 12th St #207

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Renton Condo Available February - Beautifully remodeled with updates, Second level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium. Condo has been completely renovated with new paint, carpet, appliances, windows, roof and siding. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and eating bar, laminate wood style floors, wood burning fireplace, and two decks with great lighting. Lots of storage inside and out. Comes with two assigned parking spaces . Great access to I-405, bus line, shopping, Renton Community College. Close to the Landing shopping area. Must see to appreciate all the upgrades.

Please go to www.rentseattle.com or use https://showmojo.com/l/7e04e07086 to schedule a online appointment.

Email LIsa at teamlisal@rpapm.com for more information or showing times! Parking Stalls #20 and #74

-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/7e04e07086

-Questions: Call Lisa 206-577-0581



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE4340138)