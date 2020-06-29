All apartments in Renton
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

3233 NE 12th St #207

3233 Northeast 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Renton Condo Available February - Beautifully remodeled with updates, Second level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium. Condo has been completely renovated with new paint, carpet, appliances, windows, roof and siding. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and eating bar, laminate wood style floors, wood burning fireplace, and two decks with great lighting. Lots of storage inside and out. Comes with two assigned parking spaces . Great access to I-405, bus line, shopping, Renton Community College. Close to the Landing shopping area. Must see to appreciate all the upgrades.
Please go to www.rentseattle.com or use https://showmojo.com/l/7e04e07086 to schedule a online appointment.
Email LIsa at teamlisal@rpapm.com for more information or showing times! Parking Stalls #20 and #74
-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/7e04e07086
-Questions: Call Lisa 206-577-0581

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4340138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 NE 12th St #207 have any available units?
3233 NE 12th St #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 NE 12th St #207 have?
Some of 3233 NE 12th St #207's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 NE 12th St #207 currently offering any rent specials?
3233 NE 12th St #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 NE 12th St #207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3233 NE 12th St #207 is pet friendly.
Does 3233 NE 12th St #207 offer parking?
Yes, 3233 NE 12th St #207 offers parking.
Does 3233 NE 12th St #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 NE 12th St #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 NE 12th St #207 have a pool?
No, 3233 NE 12th St #207 does not have a pool.
Does 3233 NE 12th St #207 have accessible units?
No, 3233 NE 12th St #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 NE 12th St #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 NE 12th St #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
