315 Pelly Avenue North

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Newly remodeled 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome located in Downtown Renton! Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Washer/ Dryer are located inside unit. Conveniently located near the The Landing and Liberty Park.



Pet Friendly! $30/ month pet rent (30lbs limit, up to two pets - NO DEPOSIT)



W/S/G is a flat fee of $50 per person - Electricity paid separately.



$40 application fee per person over the age of 18

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy:



Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount.

Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com