Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:56 AM

315 Pelly Avenue North

315 Pelly Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

315 Pelly Avenue North, Renton, WA 98057
North Renton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Newly remodeled 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome located in Downtown Renton! Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Washer/ Dryer are located inside unit. Conveniently located near the The Landing and Liberty Park.

Pet Friendly! $30/ month pet rent (30lbs limit, up to two pets - NO DEPOSIT)

W/S/G is a flat fee of $50 per person - Electricity paid separately.

$40 application fee per person over the age of 18
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy:

Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount.
Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Pelly Avenue North have any available units?
315 Pelly Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Pelly Avenue North have?
Some of 315 Pelly Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Pelly Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
315 Pelly Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Pelly Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Pelly Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 315 Pelly Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 315 Pelly Avenue North offers parking.
Does 315 Pelly Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Pelly Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Pelly Avenue North have a pool?
No, 315 Pelly Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 315 Pelly Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 315 Pelly Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Pelly Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Pelly Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

