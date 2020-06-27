All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

2317 SE 8th Dr

2317 Southeast 8th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Southeast 8th Drive, Renton, WA 98055
Falcon Ridge

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Condo 3 bedroom in Renton - Enjoy life in the gated community of Falcon Ridge. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new carpet/vinyl flooring, fresh paint throughout and new laminate counter tops. Upstairs is the master bedroom and a full bathroom and an additional space that can be used as a den or office. Downstairs is the additional 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a detached 2 car garage. Home is minutes from downtown Renton, Close to Freeways.

Terms: 12 month lease ; Application fee of $40.
No Smoking
No pets
Please contact Kim Clifton at 206-909-5869 for a private viewing.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3674722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 SE 8th Dr have any available units?
2317 SE 8th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 2317 SE 8th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2317 SE 8th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 SE 8th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2317 SE 8th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2317 SE 8th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2317 SE 8th Dr offers parking.
Does 2317 SE 8th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 SE 8th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 SE 8th Dr have a pool?
No, 2317 SE 8th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2317 SE 8th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2317 SE 8th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 SE 8th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 SE 8th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 SE 8th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 SE 8th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
