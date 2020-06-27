2317 SE 8th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Gated Condo 3 bedroom in Renton - Enjoy life in the gated community of Falcon Ridge. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new carpet/vinyl flooring, fresh paint throughout and new laminate counter tops. Upstairs is the master bedroom and a full bathroom and an additional space that can be used as a den or office. Downstairs is the additional 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a detached 2 car garage. Home is minutes from downtown Renton, Close to Freeways.



Terms: 12 month lease ; Application fee of $40.

No Smoking

No pets

Please contact Kim Clifton at 206-909-5869 for a private viewing.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



