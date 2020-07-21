All apartments in Renton
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110

2300 Jefferson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Jefferson Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Hyde Park Townhome - Property Id: 149773

This unit is in a gated community and is in a convenient and central location. Wood floors including master BDRM, new carpet, new trim. Newer kitchen appliances, hot water heater, and front load washer and dryer. All bathrooms have been completely re-done. New countertops, lighting, and paint throughout. New tile off entry and patio. The Patio is spacious and has a storage closet. The garage is a one car detached with a workbench, upper and lower cabinets, and plenty of storage. The trusses above have been enclosed with plywood to create additional overhead storage. It has a new garage door opener with two remotes. You are allowed to park 2 vehicles per unit according to our HOA's. No assigned parking. HOA takes care of the grounds and landscaping.
No Pets / No Smoking
References and full credit check required ($35 app fee/person). We require first month's rent as well as a $2500 damage deposit $2400 per month / 1 year lease. Water, Sewer, Garbage included. Unit available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149773p
Property Id 149773

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 have any available units?
2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 have?
Some of 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 offers parking.
Does 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 have a pool?
No, 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 have accessible units?
No, 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110 has units with dishwashers.
