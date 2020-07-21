2300 Jefferson Ave NE C110

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Hyde Park Townhome - Property Id: 149773



This unit is in a gated community and is in a convenient and central location. Wood floors including master BDRM, new carpet, new trim. Newer kitchen appliances, hot water heater, and front load washer and dryer. All bathrooms have been completely re-done. New countertops, lighting, and paint throughout. New tile off entry and patio. The Patio is spacious and has a storage closet. The garage is a one car detached with a workbench, upper and lower cabinets, and plenty of storage. The trusses above have been enclosed with plywood to create additional overhead storage. It has a new garage door opener with two remotes. You are allowed to park 2 vehicles per unit according to our HOA's. No assigned parking. HOA takes care of the grounds and landscaping.

No Pets / No Smoking

References and full credit check required ($35 app fee/person). We require first month's rent as well as a $2500 damage deposit $2400 per month / 1 year lease. Water, Sewer, Garbage included. Unit available now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149773p

No Pets Allowed



