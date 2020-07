Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

205 Williams Ave N Available 05/01/20 Corner lot Downtown Renton house for lease - Available May 1. Wonderful downtown Renton corner lot home with yard space. 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the middle of it all. Close to Boeing and the Landing. Close proximity to parks, trails and the Cedar River. No smoking, no pets preferred. 12 month lease minimum, first months rent and deposit (one month refundable) Agent to view.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719400)