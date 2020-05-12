All apartments in Renton
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

19173 110th Pl SE

19173 110th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19173 110th Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
19173 110th Pl SE Available 04/20/19 2BR/2.5BA Single Family House - Renton - Vaulted ceilings, tile entry and living room with cozy gas fire place. Generous sized kitchen with all appliances. Perfect as a dual master or roommate style layout. Each bedroom has it's own private bath, one with a HUGE walk-in closet. 2 car garage with extra room for storage. Partially fenced yard. Security system available, but tenants to pay for service. Only minutes to WA167, I405, & I5.

Schedule a showing online today! Link: showdigs.co/ssf

Please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice for a showing as unit is currently occupied.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4821545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19173 110th Pl SE have any available units?
19173 110th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 19173 110th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
19173 110th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19173 110th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 19173 110th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 19173 110th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 19173 110th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 19173 110th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19173 110th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19173 110th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 19173 110th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 19173 110th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 19173 110th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19173 110th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19173 110th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19173 110th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19173 110th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
