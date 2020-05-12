Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

19173 110th Pl SE Available 04/20/19 2BR/2.5BA Single Family House - Renton - Vaulted ceilings, tile entry and living room with cozy gas fire place. Generous sized kitchen with all appliances. Perfect as a dual master or roommate style layout. Each bedroom has it's own private bath, one with a HUGE walk-in closet. 2 car garage with extra room for storage. Partially fenced yard. Security system available, but tenants to pay for service. Only minutes to WA167, I405, & I5.



Schedule a showing online today! Link: showdigs.co/ssf



Please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice for a showing as unit is currently occupied.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4821545)