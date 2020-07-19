1908 NE 19th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Home For Rent - 3Bd/1.75Bath Spacious Sunny Living Room, Open concept to dining room w/ slider to oversized deck.Master bedroom with French doors out to sunny deck w/.75 bath room. Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms. Beautiful level lot with fully fenced yard just wait until the spring blooms. Storage shed in back room for an organic garden. 2 car garage and off street parking on the quiet dead end.



No Smoking. Credit/Background Check Required. Pet Friendly, Refundable Pet Deposit would be collected per pet. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance, all utility and other services.



(RLNE5587716)