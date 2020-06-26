Rent Calculator
All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit
18416 116th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Renton
Location
18416 116th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean and fresh, 1 bedroom/1 bath and single car garage.
Laundry on site. Tenant pays portion of WSG (billed by landlord)
New flooring and fresh paint.
Freshly painted and new flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit have any available units?
18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Renton, WA
.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Renton Rent Report
.
Is 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit currently offering any rent specials?
18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit pet-friendly?
No, 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Renton
.
Does 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit offer parking?
Yes, 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit offers parking.
Does 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit have a pool?
No, 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit does not have a pool.
Does 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit have accessible units?
No, 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 18416 116th Ave SE - Garage Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
